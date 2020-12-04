Left Menu
Development News Edition

DRI recovers heroin worth Rs 3 cr from artificial hair packets in Mumbai

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 1.07 kg heroin worth Rs 3 crores in Mumbai from an international parcel. The contraband was concealed in packets of artificial hair used for makeup.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-12-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 17:03 IST
DRI recovers heroin worth Rs 3 cr from artificial hair packets in Mumbai
This is the fifth seizure of narcotic drugs in last three weeks by DRI Mumbai.. Image Credit: ANI

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 1.07 kg heroin worth Rs 3 crores in Mumbai from an international parcel. The contraband was concealed in packets of artificial hair used for makeup. This is the fifth seizure of narcotic drugs in last three weeks by DRI Mumbai.

According to an official release by the DRI, the agency acted on specific information it received that certain narcotic substance prohibited under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 is being smuggled through a specific international parcel coming from Dar es Salam, Tanzania and destined to Navi Mumbai. On December 2, a team of officers went for the identification and examination of the said consignment.

"The said consignment was located and it was seen that the goods in the said consignment were declared as "HAIR", which were for use during make up. During the course of examination of the said consignment, it was found that some of the packages in the said consignment had concealment of brown coloured envelopes in the packing in which the artificial hair were packed. From those brown coloured envelopes, the officers retrieved 1007 grams of brown coloured substance," the DRI said in a statement. The brown coloured substance was thereafter tested using the field testing kit, which confirmed the presence of heroin.

An investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'ATC's only concern is 100 per cent accuracy, always'

When an ATC sits before the panel and holds conversation with pilots of air-borne flights, the only concern is to be 100 per cent accurate and nothing else matters, the first woman Air Traffic Control head Shyamali Halder said. Halder who t...

Nitin Gadkari inaugurates NH projects worth Rs 4,127 crore in Nagaland

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday inaugurated a major National Highway project in Nagaland and laid a foundation stone for 14 other NH projects with a cost of about Rs 4,127 crores. According to the official press release, Gadkari virt...

CA congratulates Australian women's team on winning The Don Award

Cricket Australia Interim CEO Nick Hockley on Friday congratulated the Australian womens team on receiving the prestigious Don Award for their performance at the ICC Womens T20 World Cup earlier this year. Arguably the highest honour in Aus...

Keyhole surgery performed on 4-month-old boy with large head

Doctors in a city hospital have saved a four-month-old baby with a large head by a path- breaking key hole endoscopic bran surgery. The premature baby with a large abnormal head and neurological deficits was referred to KMCH for expert mana...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020