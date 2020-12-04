Left Menu
DDC poll candidate sustains minor injuries as terrorists open fire in J-K's Anantnag

A District Development Council (DDC) election candidate sustained minor injuries when terrorists fired on him at Sagam Kokernag area of Anantnag district, and on receiving information senior police officers rushed to the spot at 12 PM on Friday.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A District Development Council (DDC) election candidate sustained minor injuries when terrorists fired on him at Sagam Kokernag area of Anantnag district, and on receiving information senior police officers rushed to the spot at 12 PM on Friday. Anantnag police said that preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists had fired upon independent DDC candidate of Sagam constituency at Sagam Kokernag in Anantnag district. In this incident, he has received injuries in small finger of his left hand and minor injury on the thigh. The injured was immediately evacuated to a nearby hospital for the treatment of his injuries, where his condition is stated to be stable. He has been identified as Anees-ul-Islam Ganie.

Police further said: "He was allocated cluster accommodation in Khanabal and after the end of scrutiny period, he was properly informed by Kokernag police station on the evening of December 3 regarding the same. Besides he was instructed to get escort personnel for campaigning purpose which he did not take. Pertinently, all the candidates have already been instructed to inform us before going out for campaigning. The information regarding his movement was neither conveyed to PCR nor to the concerned police station." In this regard, police has registered a case under relevant sections of law at Police Station Kokernag. The investigation has been initiated and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime. The area has been cordoned and search in the area is going on.

IGP Kashmir has once again requested all the candidates and vulnerable people to inform concerned PCRs or Police Stations as and when they are desirous of going for the poll campaign or such movements so that appropriate security arrangements are accordingly provided to them. Meanwhile, State Election Commissioner (SEC) KK Sharma has condemned the attack on the independent DDC candidate Anees-ul-Islam.

SEC said that the candidate had been advised by police on December 3, after scrutiny of nominations to get an escort for campaigning which he unfortunately did not take. He further said that the candidate has suffered minor injuries and his condition is stable. (ANI)

