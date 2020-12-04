Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cyclone Burevi weakens into depression, likely to remain over Gulf of Mannar for 12 hours: IMD

The deep depression weakened into a depression over the Gulf of Mannar and is likely to remain practically stationary over the same region and weaken into a well-marked, low-pressure area during the next 12 hours, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said while referring to cyclone Burevi on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 23:06 IST
Cyclone Burevi weakens into depression, likely to remain over Gulf of Mannar for 12 hours: IMD
IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra speaking to ANI on Friday . Image Credit: ANI

The deep depression weakened into a depression over the Gulf of Mannar and is likely to remain practically stationary over the same region and weaken into a well-marked, low-pressure area during the next 12 hours, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said while referring to cyclone Burevi on Friday. "The Deep Depression over Gulf of Mannar close to Ramanathapuram District coast remained practically stationary during past 18 hours, weakened into a depression and lay centered at 5:30 pm today over Gulf of Mannar close to Ramanathapuram District coast, about 40 km southwest of Ramanathapuram, 70 km west-southwest of Pamban. The associated wind speed is about 45-55 gusting to 65 kmph," IMD stated.

It further said the depression is likely to remain practically stationary over the same region and weaken into a well-marked, low-pressure area during next 12 hours. IMD also warned of heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours in isolated areas of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during next 24 hours, over south coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Mahe on December 4-5 and over Lakshadweep on December 5," IMD said. Meanwhile, IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra while speaking to ANI said, "There has been extremely heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry under the influence of cyclone Burevi. Very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely to continue over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry today."

Fishermen were warned by the weather agency to not venture into the Gulf of Mannar and the adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours. "Fishermen are advised not to venture into Gulf of Mannar and the adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal and along and off south Tamilnadu, north Sri Lanka and south Kerala coasts and Lakshadweep-Maldives area and the adjoining southeast Arabian Sea during next 24 hours," it added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Money Heist Season 5 cast revealed, Álex Pina talks on series’ remake in Korea

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DBT's expert committee tracking developments related to COVID-19 vaccine: Renu Swarup

By Sahil Pandey Department of Biotechnology Secretary Renu Swarup on Friday said that the ministry has set up a vaccine expert committee which will give scientific inputs on regulatory requirements related to COVID-19 vaccine.Department of ...

J&K begins planning for COVID-19 vaccine roll-out

The Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governors administration has begun advance planning for COVID-19 vaccine rol-lout in the union territory, officials said on Friday. Deputy commissioners have been asked to prepare district-wise micro-plans f...

NHL-League aiming for mid-January start to new season - reports

The National Hockey League NHL is targeting a mid-January start to its season that would wrap up the Stanley Cup Final in July, according to multiple media reports on Friday. According to TSN, the league and NHL Players Association have sha...

J-K: Third phase of DDC polls register over 50 pc voter turnout

The third phase of District Development Council DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday saw a voter turnout of 50.53 per cent, said State Election Commissioner KK Sharma. Stressing that a large number of people have come out to cast th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020