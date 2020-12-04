5,229 new Covid-19 cases, 127 deaths reported in Maharashtra

With 5,229 new Covid-19 cases reported in Maharashtra, the total caseload in the state has reached 18,42,587. As per the data provided by the State Health Department, the state has also recorded 127 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll related to the deadly virus to 47,599.

There are 83,859 active cases in the state. The recovery rate in the state is currently at 92.81 per cent, while the case fatality rate is at 2.58 per cent.

The number of people recovering from the virus has reached 17,10,050. Meanwhile, with 36,595 new infections and 42,916 recoveries, the trend of more daily recoveries than the new cases has led to a continuous contraction of India's active caseload which presently stands at 4,16,082. (ANI)