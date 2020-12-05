Ensure ads do not promote activity prohibited by statute or law: I&B ministry to broadcasters

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued an advisory to all private satellite TV channels on advertisements. Broadcasters have been advised to ensure advertisements do not promote any activity which is prohibited by statute or law. "All broadcasters are advised that the guidelines issued by ASCI are compiled with and advertisements broadcast on television adhere to the aforementioned guidelines of ASCI. It may also be ensured that advertisements do not promote any activity which is prohibited by the statute or law," the Ministry wrote to all private satellite TV channels.

It had come to the notice of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting that a large number of advertisements on online gaming, fantasy sports, etc have been appearing on television. Concerns were expressed that such advertisements appear to be misleading, do not correctly convey to the consumers the financial and risks associated thereof, are not in strict conformity with the Advertising Cide kaid down under Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995 and the Consumer Protection Act, 2019," the Ministry added. Accordingly, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology convened a stakeholders consultative meeting on November 18, 2020, with the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), News Broadcasters Association (NBA), Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF), All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS) and the Online Rummy Federation (ORF).

After discussion and consultation, it was agreed that ASCI would issue an appropriate guideline for the benefit of the advertisers and broadcasters to ensure that the advertisements are transparent and protect consumers, the Ministry stated. (ANI)