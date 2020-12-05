Left Menu
Development News Edition

NIA files supplementary charge-sheet in KLF Narco-terror case

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a supplementary charge-sheet in Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) Narco-terror case in the NIA Special Court, Punjab's Mohali.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2020 13:10 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 13:10 IST
NIA files supplementary charge-sheet in KLF Narco-terror case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a supplementary charge-sheet in Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) Narco-terror case in the NIA Special Court, Punjab's Mohali. The agency filed the charge-sheet against "narco-terrorist" Dharminder Singh alias Dhana (32) under sections 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), sections 25, 27, 27A and 29 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

"The accused used to receive Heroin smuggled from Pakistan from accused Jajbir Singh Samra and further distribute/sell it to local traffickers. The proceeds so generated used to be deposited with Jajbir Singh for further strengthening the activities of KLF," NIA said in a release. Earlier, a charge-sheet was filed on May 29 against ten accused persons namely Jajbir Singh Samra, Harpreet Singh, Varinder Singh Chahal, Nirmal Singh alias Neeldhari, Satpal Singh, Hiralal, Harjit Singh alias Bagga, Jasmeet Singh Hakimzada, Harmeet Singh and Jasbir Singh alias Shera under sections 120B of IPC, Sections 13, 17, 18 & 40 of UA (P) Act, Section 21, 25, 27 A, 29 of NDPS Act in the Special NIA Court, Mohali, Punjab.

According to the NIA release, the case arose out of PS Tarsikka, Amritsar (Rural) FIR no. 75 dated May 31, 2020, under sections 21 and 29 of NDPS Act. "It pertains to the seizure of 500 gms of Heroin and drug money Rs 1.20 lakh on 31.05.2020 from accused Jajbir Singh Samra and two others. The case was re-registered by NIA on January 22, 2020, and an investigation was taken up.

"Role of Harmeet Singh alias PhD, Pakistan-based self-styled Chief of Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) and Jasmeet Singh Hakimzada, a Dubai-based international drugs smuggler and money launderer, has prominently emerged in running a Narco-terror network to strengthen the terrorist activities of KLF. The NIA investigation has revealed that a network of persons consisting of narco-traffickers, militant elements and Hawala Operatives based in Punjab, Delhi and Dubai was operating at the behest of Harmeet Singh and Jasmeet Singh Hakimzada. (ANI)

TRENDING

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

Norway to use three vaccines to stop COVID-19 from early 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ritu Phogat beats Jomary Torres, extends unbeaten pro MMA record

Indian wrestler-turned-mixed martial arts fighter Ritu Phogat won her fourth consecutive MMA championship title here. The 26-year-old Indian beat Philippines Jomary Torres via technical knockout in round one of ONE Championship ONE at the ...

Mumbai City FC eye third straight win against Odisha FC

With a well-oiled unit at their disposal, in-form Mumbai City FC will be eyeing their third successive win when they take on Odisha FC in an Indian Super League game here on Sunday. Mumbai first registered a 1-0 win against FC Goa and then ...

14 people arrested in UP's Pratapgarh for gambling

Fourteen people have been arrested on charges of gambling here, police said on Saturday. They were caught gambling on Friday and a pack of cards, 13 motorcycles, 13 mobile phones and Rs 84,560 in cash were seized, according to a statement ...

Super 30 founder to be expert at KBC

Super 30 founder and noted mathematician Anand Kumar will be the expert at popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati on Mondays episode. Kumar will be the expert on episodes 51, 61 and 62 of the 12th edition of KBC hosted by megastar Amitabh ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020