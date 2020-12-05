Left Menu
Development News Edition

Left parties support farmer organisations' call for Bharat Bandh on Dec 8

The Left parties on Saturday extended their support to the farmer organisations' call for a 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8 and urged other opposition parties to join forces against the recent farm laws.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 14:17 IST
Left parties support farmer organisations' call for Bharat Bandh on Dec 8
A visual of the farmers' protest at Delhi border on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Left parties on Saturday extended their support to the farmer organisations' call for a 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8 and urged other opposition parties to join forces against the recent farm laws. The parties, including Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Revolutionary Socialist Party and All India Forward Bloc, also extended their solidarity with the ongoing agitation by farmers.

The Left parties condemned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its "malicious campaign on preposterous charges" against the farmers, who it said are struggling to safeguard Indian agriculture and the country's food security. They also supported their demand to scrap the three farm laws and demanded the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020, be also scrapped. The Left parties appeal to all other political parties and forces who stand with the farmers' cause and have demanded the repeal of these laws to extend their support and cooperation to the December 8 bandh call, the parties said in a joint statement.

This comes as farmer unions have decided to intensify their agitation against the farm laws calling for 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8. The farmer organisations said they were not satisfied with amendments being proposed by the government in their meetings. Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting at the borders of the national capital for over a week now against the three farm laws. Meanwhile, the Centre is engaging with farmers to settle their differences.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

TRENDING

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

Norway to use three vaccines to stop COVID-19 from early 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

British PM Johnson to speak to EU chief as Brexit talks stall

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will speak to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday to try to break an impasse in trade talks with time running out before Britain completes its departure from the bloc. British ...

Union agriculture minister tells farmer unions that govt committed to talks; welcomes feedback on farm laws: Sources.

Union agriculture minister tells farmer unions that govt committed to talks welcomes feedback on farm laws Sources....

Yediyurappa congratulates Telangana BJP workers for 'spectacular' win in GHMC polls

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday congratulated workers of Telangana BJPs unit for spectacular performance in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC polls. The spectacular win for BJP in Hyderabad reaffirms peoples f...

South Africa team clears COVID-19 tests, ODI series against England to begin on Sunday

The South African team on Saturday returned negative for COVID-19, paving the way for the start of the ODI series against England after it was thrown into doubt by the emergence of a positive case before the opening match. The Proteas three...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020