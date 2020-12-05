Left Menu
Adityanath directs officials to hold dialogue with farmer unions over strike

He directed the commissioners, district magistrates, police chiefs to take all necessary precautions, the release said.The chief minister said the state government was working in the interest of farmers and payments as per the minimum support price were being made to them, adding that availability of seeds, fertilisers and irrigation facilities were also being ensured.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-12-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 21:28 IST
Adityanath directs officials to hold dialogue with farmer unions over strike

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials on Saturday to maintain vigil in view of the farmers' agitation and also hold dialogue with their representatives, according to an official statement. Adityanath has asked the officials to hold a dialogue with representatives of farmer unions in all the districts of the state on the issue of the scheduled nationwide strike on Tuesday, as well as other programmes. He directed the commissioners, district magistrates, police chiefs to take all necessary precautions, the release said.

The chief minister said the state government was working in the interest of farmers and payments as per the minimum support price were being made to them, adding that availability of seeds, fertilisers and irrigation facilities were also being ensured. Adityanath stressed that farmers should not face any problem at the paddy purchase centres and their payments should be ensured within 72 hours. He said strong action should be taken against those responsible for delay in payment to farmers, the release added. PTI SAB HMB

