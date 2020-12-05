Left Menu
Development News Edition

UGC to release fellowship funds without confirmation from institutes

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Saturday said that it will disburse the funds for research fellowship without insisting on monthly confirmation from their respective institutions for the eligible research scholars.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 22:37 IST
UGC to release fellowship funds without confirmation from institutes
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Saturday said that it will disburse the funds for research fellowship without insisting on monthly confirmation from their respective institutions for the eligible research scholars. The higher education regulator in a public notice stated that the payments of November are being processed now and the pending fellowship amounts till October 2020 have been released.

Earlier, research fellowships were disbursed on quarterly basis but keeping in view the financial needs of research scholars, a system of monthly payment was introduced. The payments are being released through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode which credits the fellowship amount directly to the bank accounts of research scholars, UGC said. "Keeping in view the Covid-19 pandemic, it was decided to generate the monthly payments even for those research scholars whose monthly confirmation of data could not be uploaded by their institutions on the Canara Bank Portal. Hence, since April 2020, payments are being generated without insisting on the requirements of monthly confirmations from institutions, for all eligible research scholars, whose monthly confirmation was received on the portal during any or all months of January, February and March 2020 i.e. before lockdown...," UGC said.

Efforts are being made to further simplify the online process for timely disbursal of fellowship, it said. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Do not test the patience of farmers: Cong to PM

The Congress on Saturday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to test the patience of farmers and said he should immediately repeal the black farm laws after apologising to them. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that farmers in Bihar are...

Fire destroys four shops in Thane district

A major fire on Saturday night destroyed four shops located on a private compound in Mumbra in Thane district of Maharashtra, a civic official said. Nobody was injured in the incident, said Santosh Kadam who heads Regional Disaster Manageme...

Amarinder reciting BJP's script: Sukhbir

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal slammed Amarinder Singh on Saturday over the recent meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing the Punjab chief minister of reciting the BJPs script by allegedly linking the farmers agit...

1 arrested in connection with fireman's death during anti-Bru stir in Tripura

One person was arrested in Tripura on Saturday in connection with the death of a fireman during an anti-Bru protest last month, police said. The development comes two days after The Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance TIPRA chairman an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020