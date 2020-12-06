Left Menu
Development News Edition

SAD appeals to Punjabis to support Bharat Bandh call on Dec 8

Badal also said his party would work assiduously alongside the peasantry to ensure repeal of the new agri-marketing laws.Stating that the fight for justice had now become a fight of the annadaata someone who provides food against the central government, the Shiromani Akali Dal chief said, I am confident that the mass agitation will force the Centre to bow down before the demands of farmers. In a statement here, Badal said it was unfortunate that the central government was dragging its feet and deliberately delaying in taking a decision on the demands of the farmer organisations.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-12-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 19:54 IST
SAD appeals to Punjabis to support Bharat Bandh call on Dec 8

Chandigarh, Dec 6 (PTI) SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday appealed to Punjabis to support the 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8 called by farmer unions against the new farm laws. Badal also said his party would work assiduously alongside the peasantry to ensure repeal of the new agri-marketing laws.

Stating that "the fight for justice" had now become a fight of the 'annadaata' (someone who provides food) against the central government, the Shiromani Akali Dal chief said, "I am confident that the mass agitation will force the Centre to 'bow down' before the demands of farmers." In a statement here, Badal said it was unfortunate that the central government was "dragging its feet" and "deliberately delaying" in taking a decision on the demands of the farmer organisations. He said farmers had been protesting against the Centre's three farm laws for the last three months and were now holding a sit-in at the Delhi borders for the past 11 days. "Besides elderly, women and children are part of the protest. It is extremely unfortunate that the Centre has refused to listen to the voice of the 'annadaata' and is making them suffer in the biting cold out in the open," he said. Asking the Centre to make an "immediate course correction", Badal said it was not right on its part to "forcibly" impose the three agri-marketing laws on farmers. "The central government did not discuss the provisions of the laws with farmers and now when the farmers have made it clear that the laws are not acceptable to them, the government should not stand on false pride and should repeal them immediately," he said.

Badal also took note of the fact that even the international community was perturbed at the "intransigent" attitude of the central government. He said world over the right of the farmers to peaceful protest had been lauded and everyone had stressed the need to ensure the human rights of the protesters were protected. Badal said even the United Nations had upheld the right of people to demonstrate peacefully. He said keeping all these issues in mind, the central government should accept the demands of the farmer organisations and repeal the three agricultural laws with immediate effect..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 titled ‘Battle of Heaven and Earth’ detailed spoilers released

Black Clover Chapter 274 titled ‘Outbreak of War’, Mereoleona attacks demon

One Punch Man Chapter 137’s possible release in Jan 2021, Saitama is missing in action

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra records 4,757 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 18,52,266; death toll goes up by 40 to 47,734: Health department.

Maharashtra records 4,757 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 18,52,266 death toll goes up by 40 to 47,734 Health department....

Frothing in Yamna: CPCB asks agencies of Delhi, UP, Haryana to ensure treatment of sewage

The Central Pollution Control Board CPCB on Sunday expressed concern over the growing pollution and frothing in Yamuna and asked the agencies concerned in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to ensure no sewage is discharged into the river. Th...

Bengal govt distancing itself from rule of law: Governor

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday alleged that the Trinamool Congress government is distancing itself from rule of law and the governance in the state is getting away from the path of the Constitution. He said that a huge blow...

Mizoram governor greets service personnel on the eve of Armed Forces Flag Day

Mizoram Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on Sunday hailed the armed forces and paid rich tribute to the valiant heroes, who sacrificed their lives in serving the country. On the eve of Armed Forces Flag Day, Pillai said that service personnel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020