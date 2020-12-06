Left Menu
SCBA Prez says farm laws 'unconstitutional', offers free services as lawyer to agitating farmers

Supreme Court Bar Association SCBA president Dushyant Dave has termed the Centres farm laws unconstitutional and illegal and offered his services as a lawyer free of cost to the agitating farmers if they wish to challenge them in court.

06-12-2020
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Dushyant Dave has termed the Centre's farm laws "unconstitutional and illegal" and offered his services as a lawyer free of cost to the agitating farmers if they wish to challenge them in court. The farmers are protesting against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

"The laws are unconstitutional and illegal," Dave told PTI and added that he has offered to represent farmers "pro bono" in courts of law if they wish to challenge these statutes. "It would be advisable in the larger interest of the farmers and the country that either the government issues a notification stopping the implementation of the Act till the talks take place or the Supreme Court takes up the matter and grants the stay then we can save the lives of the farmers and the agony that they are going through," the senior lawyer said. It is pertinent to mention that the top court has already decided to hear pleas of RJD MP Manoj Jha and DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, and one by Rakesh Vaishnav of Chhattisgarh Kisan Congress challenging the constitutional validity of the three laws. Farmers have been protesting on Delhi's borders for 11 days demanding the repeal of the laws and have called a 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8.

