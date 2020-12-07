Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kejriwal visits Singhu border, reviews arrangements for protesting farmers

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday visited the Singhu border, where thousands of farmers are protesting against the Centres new farm laws, and reviewed arrangements made for them by the city government. The visit comes a day after the Aam Aadmi Party AAP extended its support to the Bharat Bandh called by protesting farmers on December 8.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2020 12:35 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 12:09 IST
Kejriwal visits Singhu border, reviews arrangements for protesting farmers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday visited the Singhu border, where thousands of farmers are protesting against the Centre's new farm laws, and reviewed arrangements made for them by the city government. The visit comes a day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) extended its support to the ''Bharat Bandh'' called by protesting farmers on December 8. Kejriwal was accompanied by his Cabinet ministers and some party MLAs during the brief visit to the protest venue on the Delhi-Haryana border.

"I checked the arrangements. We received a lot of pressure to allow the use of stadiums as temporary prisons but we did not give permission and I feel this helped the movement. Since then our party MLAs and ministers have been involved in ensuring that farmers do not face any discomfort," he said. "We are working like 'sewadaar'. Here I have not come as a chief minister but as a 'sewadaar' to serve the farmers. It is our responsibility to support the farmers. I hope soon a solution is reached," he told reporters.

On the bandh called by farmers on Tuesday, the chief minister said, "AAP will participate in the nationwide strike. I hope the whole country joins it peacefully and I appeal to them to join and support the farmers". "I have come to survey the arrangements. The toilets are clean. Water isn't reaching all points so a motor and a pipeline will be placed," he said "The farmers said they are happy with the arrangements. Our MLA Jarnail Singh spent the night here in support of them. All our volunteers and party members are involved in serving the farmers," Kejriwal added.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points of Delhi against the new farm laws. The Centre's offer to amend the contentious laws failed to cut ice with farmer groups during the fifth round of talks on Saturday.

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Our govt is carrying out all-round development of urban infrastructure: PM after inaugurating construction of Agra Metro project.

Our govt is carrying out all-round development of urban infrastructure PM after inaugurating construction of Agra Metro project....

UK is going ahead with treaty breach bill, junior minister says

The United Kingdom will press ahead on Monday with the Internal Market Bill that breaches the Brexit divorce treaty, a junior foreign office minister said on Monday.The Internal Market Bill contains really important clauses that protect the...

China says firmly opposes U.S. sanctioning Chinese officials

China firmly opposes and strongly condemns U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo imposing sanctions on the Chinese Communist Partys CCP United Front Work Department, the foreign ministry said on Monday. China will take the necessary and legit...

Brexit crunch time as EU and UK still divided over trade deal

Brexit hung in the balance on Monday as Britain and the European Union made a last-ditch attempt to bridge significant differences to strike a trade deal that would avoid a disorderly exit in just 24 days time.As fears rose of a chaotic no-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020