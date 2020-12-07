Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

As many as 23 farmer groups have formed an umbrella body called Gujarat Khedut Sangharsh Samiti and extended support to Tuesday's 'Bharat bandh' call given by those protesting against the Centre's three new farm laws. The decision to form such an umbrella organisation was taken at a meeting of the Gujarat Khedut Samaj and Gujarat Kisan Sabha on Sunday, said Jayesh Patel, president of Gujarat Khedut Samaj.

"We have extended support to Tuesday's bandh in support of farmers. We will hold protests all over Gujarat on December 10, and a day later, we have organised a 'Kisan Sansad' at Satyagrah Chhavni in Gandhinagar. On December 12, farmers from here will march to Delhi to join the protests there," he said. However, the RRS-backed Bharatiya Kisan Sangh has distanced itself from the protests.

"These bills were brought for the welfare of farmers after several representations by BKS and other organizations. Instead of withdrawing them, there is always scope for changes and the government is willing to do necessary amendments," All India vice president of BKS, Ambubhai Patel, said.

"In the present situation, when political parties and some elements have entered these protests. there is a huge possibility the bandh will turn violent. There is no need for a bandh if the issue can be resolved through dialogue. Therefore, BKS has decided not to support this shutdown," Patel said.