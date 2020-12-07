BSNL employees come out in support of farmers' organisations

BSNL Employees Union on Monday said it fully supports the demand of farmers' organisations for repealing the farm laws. Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points of Delhi against the new farm laws enacted in the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

"BSNL Employees Union (BSNLEU) is fully supporting the demands of the farmers' organisations calling for the repealing of the Farm Acts, undemocratically passed in the last session of the Parliament," the union said in a statement. "BSNL Employees Union fully shares the apprehensions of the farmers' organisations, that the recently passed Farm Acts will take away the minimum support price being offered by the government," it added.

The union has called upon its circle and district branches throughout the country to organise lunch hour demonstrations on Tuesday, it said. "BSNLEU is also fully supporting the demand of the farmers' Organisations, calling for total withdrawal of the Electricity Bill-2020," BSNL Employees Union said.

Major political parties, such as the Congress, NCP, DMK, SP, TRS and Left, on Sunday came out in strong support of the 'Bharat Bandh' called on December 8 by farmers protesting against the three recently enacted agri-marketing laws. Talks between the government and protesting farmers remained inconclusive on Saturday even after five rounds of discussions as union leaders stuck to their demand for the repeal of the new farm laws and went on a 'maun vrat' seeking a clear 'yes or no' reply, forcing the Centre to call for another meeting on December 9 to resolve the deadlock.