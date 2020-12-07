Left Menu
Three-day IMC 2020 to be held virtually, PM Modi to deliver inaugural address tomorrow

The Department of Telecommunication (DoT) and Cellular Operators' Association of India (COAI) are set to unveil the fourth edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2020 on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 18:43 IST
India Mobile Congress. Image Credit: ANI

The Department of Telecommunication (DoT) and Cellular Operators' Association of India (COAI) are set to unveil the fourth edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2020 on Tuesday. The three-day mega-event, themed "Inclusive Innovation: Smart, Secure, Sustainable", scheduled for December 8 to 10 will be held virtually due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address for the event at 10:45 am. The DoT in a statement said along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the inaugural session is expected to be attended by Ravi Shankar Prasad - Minister for Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, Sanjay Dhotre - Union Minister of State for Communications, Education and Electronics and Information Technology, Anshu Prakash, IAS - Chairman DCC and Secretary (T), Department of Telecommunications, Sunil Bharti Mittal - Chairman, Bharti Enterprises Limited, Mukesh Ambani - Chairman Reliance Industries Limited and Nunzio Mirtillo - Head of South East Asia, Oceania and India, Ericsson amongst other towering personalities.

Lt. Gen. Dr SP Kochhar, Director General, COAI, said the event will be held virtually due to the extraordinary situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. "However, I am elated to see the enthusiastic interest evinced by brilliant personalities from across several industries from India and abroad. I convey my heartfelt welcome to all participants. Each and every roundtable conversation that will take place during the course of these three days will be fruitful and beneficial for all participants and attendees," he said.

According to DoT, over 30 countries will be participating in IMC 2020. A total of 210 speakers, over 50 thought leadership sessions, more than 150 exhibitors and over 3,000 CXO level delegates will be coming together for IMC 2020. "IMC 2020 will highlight the journey from smart devices to a smarter world, safe and secure technology and breakthroughs in the domain, easy and inclusive tech adoption and environmentally sustainable futuristic tech. The theme is further sub-divided into 5 categories: 5G, IoT, Robotics, AI and VR. There will be virtual product demonstrations, industry meetings, conference sessions, roundtables and business interactions with industry giants. Ericsson, Dell Technologies, Ribbon and Red Hat as the top sponsors of IMC 2020," DoT said.

Considered as the largest digital technology event and also the biggest international tech conference in South Asia, IMC will continue its legacy of being the perfect congregation to display, discuss and recognise the importance of global and Indian telecommunications, mobile and internet connectivity and digital services sector, the statement said. (ANI)

