Congress misleading farmers on agri laws: Kataria

BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly Gulab Chand Kataria told reporters that the political parties that had supported the drafts of the agriculture laws are now backing the Bharat Bandh call, which reflects their double standard.Kataria said these laws were enacted on the basis of the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-12-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 19:55 IST
A visual from farmers' protest site in New Delhi. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

The BJP's Rajasthan unit on Monday accused the parties supporting the 'Bharat Bandh' call given by farmers' organisations of "double standard". BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly Gulab Chand Kataria told reporters that the political parties that had supported the drafts of the agriculture laws are now backing the 'Bharat Bandh' call, which reflects their double standard.

Kataria said these laws were enacted on the basis of the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission. The Congress too had promised to bring similar laws in its election manifesto. A large number of farmers have been agitating on the borders of the national capital demanding repeal of the three laws. They have given the 'Bharat Bandh' call on December 8.

Kataria said that the agricultural laws were enacted after taking everyone along. He accused the Congress of misleading the farmers, whereas it had promised to enact these laws in its 2019 election manifesto.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020. Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates..

