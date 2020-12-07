A day before Bharat Bandh', KCR asks officials to release Rs 7300 Cr for farmers

A day before the 'Bharat Bandh' call given by farmers' outfits, supported by opposition parties against the new farm laws brought in by the NDA government, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao instructed officials to release Rs 7,300 crore as financial assistance under Rythu Bandhu scheme. The financial assistance will be given from December 27 to January 7, an official release said on Monday.

Rao, the TRS Party president, had earlier said his party would actively support Bharat Bandh. The CM instructed the officials to deposit the amount directly into the accounts of farmers.

He said distribution of the financial assistance should begin with farmers who have less holding of lands and go on to those having a large extent, even as all of them should get the assistance in 10 days, the release said. Meanwhile, a separate release from the CMO said Rao instructed the officials concerned to get a brand image to the high-quality Cotton being produced in the state to increase its demand globally.

He also wanted a strategy to be prepared to give publicity to the special qualities of the Cotton grown in the State. He wanted the Agriculture department to hold a conference with all the experts and specialists in the field, it added.