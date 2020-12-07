Left Menu
Development News Edition

Libya's divided central bank board holds rare meeting

Unifying key institutions, including the CBL, and creating a single exchange rate across Libya have been key goals of a U.N.-led process aimed at resolving some of the economic problems obstructing a political solution to the conflict. CBL said in a statement that it had held a preliminary meeting to discuss the reactivation of the board's work including ensuring stability of prices, supporting the integrity of the banking system and adjusting the exchange rate.

Reuters | Tripoli | Updated: 07-12-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 22:35 IST
Libya's divided central bank board holds rare meeting

The board of the Central Bank of Libya, whose western and eastern branches have for years been split between the country's warring rivals, said it held a first meeting in years on Monday. Unifying key institutions, including the CBL, and creating a single exchange rate across Libya have been key goals of a U.N.-led process aimed at resolving some of the economic problems obstructing a political solution to the conflict.

CBL said in a statement that it had held a preliminary meeting to discuss the reactivation of the board's work including ensuring stability of prices, supporting the integrity of the banking system and adjusting the exchange rate. Since the country split between rival factions in 2014, different exchange rates for the Libyan Dinar have emerged in east and west, aggravating its economic problems.

In recent weeks the bank has also been involved in a public dispute with National Oil Corporation (NOC) over the payment of energy revenue. Both have accused each other of inaccurately reporting oil revenues and NOC has said it will temporarily stop transfers of sales income to the bank's account, holding them instead in the Libyan Foreign Bank.

Last week, a U.N.-led economic working group urged a CBL board meeting and said it supported the NOC in freezing oil revenues "under apolitical management as an exceptional and temporary measure" until a long-term deal was agreed.

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Farmers' protest: Parkash Singh Badal seeks PM's personal intervention in finding solution

Former Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his personal intervention in reaching a solution to get the stalemate broken. This comes ahead of...

California bans private gatherings, New York expands hospitals to battle coronavirus surge

California compelled much of the state to close shop and stay home on Monday and New York ordered hospitals to increase bed capacity by 25 percent, as the United States braced for yet another coronavirus surge during the upcoming holidays. ...

Over 50 pc voter turnout in fourth phase of DDC polls in J-K

The fourth phase of District Development Council DDC elections held in 34 constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday saw over 50 per cent turnout. The fourth phase of District Development Council elections has been conducted successfully...

U.S. Congress eyes stopgap funding as COVID-19 relief, spending talks continue

The U.S. Congress is likely to consider a one-week stopgap funding bill to provide more time for lawmakers to hammer out agreements in talks aimed at delivering COVID-19 relief and an overarching spending bill to avoid a government shutdown...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020