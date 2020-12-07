So-called intellectuals returning awards in support of farmers' protests are not patriots: MP Agri Minister

Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kamal Patel on Monday said those who are returning their awards in support of the farmers are not patriots. "Awards were returned earlier also. How have they got the awards? 'Bharat mata ko gali do','desh ke tukde karo' and this is how they get the awards? These so-called awardees and intellectuals are not patriots," said Patel while talking to ANI.

Some sportspersons of Punjab and Haryana have been returning their awards (Padma, Dronacharya, and Arjuna award) in order to show solidarity with the farmers. Boxer Vijender Singh, who joined the farmers' agitation at the Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border), on Sunday, had also said that he will return his Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award if the new agriculture laws are not withdrawn.

Patel also challenged farmer unions to question him on the farm laws and will clear their doubts. "I am challenging all the farmer unions to come and question me and I will give them all the answers. They just want bills to be repealed, how can this happen? India is a democracy, the people are the biggest power and these Acts have been passed by parliamentarians elected by the people," he added. Thousands of farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws--Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmers' leaders have held several rounds of talks with the government but all of them remained inconclusive so far. After the fifth round of talks, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has called another meeting on December 9. (ANI)