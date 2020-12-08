Uttarakhand: Five poachers held, animal parts recovered

The forest department has caught five alleged wildlife poachers near Lata Khark of Nanda Devi National Park.

While searching them, four teeth of a rare species of musk deer, head of a deer and animal hide were recovered. Also, 60 traps were recovered from the poachers.

Forest Officer Vijay Arya informed that after the forest department produced the five smugglers in the court, they were sent to 14 days of judicial custody to jail on Monday. (ANI)