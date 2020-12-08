Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moral duty of govt to resolve problems through dialogue: Sule

It is the moral responsibility of the government to resolve a problem through dialogue if there is anger in any section of the society, NCP MP Supriya Sule said on Tuesday even as farmers bodies are observing Bharat Bandh. Farmers are one who feed food.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-12-2020 13:36 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 13:36 IST
Moral duty of govt to resolve problems through dialogue: Sule

It is the moral responsibility of the government to resolve a problem through dialogue if there is anger in any section of the society, NCP MP Supriya Sule said on Tuesday even as farmers' bodies are observing 'Bharat Bandh'. ''Farmers are one who feed food. It is the moral responsibility of the government to resolve (a problem) through dialogue if there is anger in any section of the society,'' the Baramati MP tweeted in Marathi.

Maharashtra health minister and NCP leader Rajesh Tope also took to Twitter to express support to agitating farmers. ''My farmer, my support #isupportfarmers,'' Tope said on the micro-blogging site.

Farmers' bodies have given a call for the nationwide shutdown demanding repeal of the three farm laws passed by the Centre..

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC stays contempt proceedings against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the contempt of court proceedings against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari in connection with the alleged non-payment of the market rent for the government bungalow allocated to him as a former...

Malaysia Airlines Integrates Diverse Traditional Musical Instruments in its New Boarding Music jointly with Aeroplay Entertainment

Kuala Lumpur Malaysia Mumbai Maharashtra India, December 8 ANIBusinessWire India Malaysia Airlines has enhanced its inflight experience with a piece of brand- new boarding music that infuses more Malaysian elements via a harmonious blend o...

France confirms severe bird flu outbreak on duck farm

The French farm ministry said on Tuesday that highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu had been found on a duck farm in the southwest of the country, confirming Frances first farm outbreak of the virus this year.The outbreak was first reported on Mo...

Welling up on live TV, British health minister says vaccine brings hope

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock appeared to wipe tears from his eyes on live television on Tuesday as he spoke about the hope that the COVID-19 vaccine rollout would bring after the doom and gloom of the pandemic.ITV interviewer Piers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020