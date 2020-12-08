Bharat Bandh: Farmers block highways in Punjab, Haryana; shops, petrol pumps closed

Farmers blocked national highways and other key roads at many places in Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday as part of the their nationwide protest to press for repeal of the Centre's new agri marketing laws. Shops and commercial establishments remained closed at most places in Punjab and several places in Haryana as traders backed the agitating farmers.

Public and private transport services remained shut in Punjab. In neighbouring Haryana, inter-state and intra-state bus services were disrupted. Petroleum dealers in the twin states kept filling stations closed to support the 'Bharat Bandh' called by the farmer unions.

Agitating farmers blocked several key roads, including Chandigarh-Delhi, Amritsar-Delhi, Hisar-Delhi and Bhiwani-Delhi national highways. They parked tractors, trucks and other vehicles in the middle of the carriageways. Carrying placards, the protesters squatted on key roads and raised slogans against the BJP-led government at the Centre. There were sit-ins at toll plazas in several places.

The road blockades led to inconvenience to commuters across both states, including Chandigarh. In BJP-JJP ruled Haryana, opposition Congress and Indian National Lok Dal have extended their support to the 'Bharat Bandh'.

Police personnel have been deployed in adequate strength to maintain law and order, officials said. In Punjab, state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar and Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu took part in a protest on Landran road in Mohali.

Jakhar accused the central government of ''ruining'' the farming community with the new legislations. Farmer leaders in the state appealed to shopkeepers and traders to keep their shutters down during the bandh.

“We are appealing to people to support the farmers' cause, and we are sure of getting support from all sections of the society,'' a leader of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee said in Amritsar. Several unions representing government employees, arthiyas (commission agents) and transporters have extended their support to the protest.

Besides, all major political parties in Punjab — the ruling Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and the Shiromani Akali Dal — have also backed the farmers. Over 50,000 government employees in the state have taken mass casual leave in support of farmers, claimed Punjab Civil Secretariat Staff Association president Sukhchain Khaira.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, an apex gurdwara body, has also announced to keep its offices and institutions closed. In Haryana, police had issued a travel advisory stating that people might face traffic blockades on various roads and highways of the state.

Haryana Roadways officials said their services were hit by the blockades. The Roadways' bus service towards Punjab has been suspended for the day. Buses on many routes towards Himachal Pradesh which pass through Punjab have also been suspended.

In Ambala, the wholesale cloth market, Sarafa market and the grain market were closed even as some others were open. Shops at many places in Rohtak, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Bhiwani and Hisar districts also remained closed.

In Chandigarh, Congress workers held a protest at the Hallomajra Chowk in support of the farmers bandh call. Traffic volume on the national highways passing through Haryana, including Ambala-Chandigarh, was stated to be comparatively less as many avoided travelling during the Bandh hours.

Haryana Petroleum Dealers' Association state president Sanjeev Chaudhary said all petrol pumps, barring the 11 directly operated by the government, remained closed to extend support to the farmers. However, he said, supplies were not being stopped for emergency vehicles like those of the Fire department and ambulances, and also for those that are part of marriage processions etc. Haryana BKU chief Gurnam Singh Charuni has appealed to all sections of the society to observe a complete shutdown to support the farmers.

''Everyone should hold a peaceful protest,'' he said in a video message. The Haryana Police traffic advisory issued on Monday had said ''the main national highways, Delhi-Ambala (NH-44), Delhi-Hisar (NH-9), Delhi-Palwal (NH-19) and Delhi to Rewari (NH-48), may also see some traffic disruptions for a short time. The peak time of impact is expected to be between 12 pm to 3 pm''.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and other areas have stayed put at various Delhi border points, protesting against the new farm laws, which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price system, leaving them at the ''mercy'' of big corporates. The government has maintained that the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.