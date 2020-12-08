EU's Barnier says Brexit talks need patience

EU's Barnier says Brexit talks need patienceReuters | London | Updated: 08-12-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 17:03 IST
EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said that he had met his British counterpart to prepare the next steps and what the Brexit talks needed was "a school of patience, even a university of patience".
"I just met David Frost this morning to prepare the next steps," Barnier said on Tuesday.
