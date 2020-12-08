Odisha reports 349 new COVID-19 cases, 607 recoveries

A total number of 349 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours taking the total number of positive cases to 3,21,913, the state health department said on Tuesday. According to the health department, 607 recoveries were reported during the same period.

So far, of the total 3,21,913 COVID-19 cases in the state, 3,16,447 have either been discharged or have recovered. Currently, there are 3,629 active cases in the state. Odisha also reported six new Covid-related death, the state health department informed. This comes as India today recorded 26,567 new cases in the last 24 hours for the first time after nearly five months. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's steady trend of registering dipping active cases is continuing with a high number of COVID-19 patients recovering every day and the sustained fall in the mortality rate. (ANI)