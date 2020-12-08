Left Menu
5 held for attacking police team in Punjab's Moga

The Punjab police on Tuesday said it have arrested five people who allegedly attacked the police party in Moga district on December 5 and recovered 315 bore pistols and 5 live cartridges including AK-47 assault rifles from them.

ANI | Moga (Punjab) | Updated: 08-12-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 17:50 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Punjab police on Tuesday said it have arrested five people who allegedly attacked the police party in Moga district on December 5 and recovered 315 bore pistols and 5 live cartridges including AK-47 assault rifles from them. Harmanbir Singh Gill, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Moga said that on December 5, around 11:30 pm, SI Major Singh 735/Moga along with a PHG Sukhwinder Singh had gone to attend a 112 red call at Village Jalalabad, PS Dharamkot.

"On their way back, they saw 4-5 unknown people, out of which one was wearing Army uniform. When asked what entitled him to wear the Army uniform, they got into an altercation with the Police party and inflicted grievous injuries on them by attacking with bricks. The accused seemed to be under the influence of liquor/narcotic substances," Gill said in an official statement. Gill said the attackers fled the scene with the AK47 weapon of the police party but left its magazine behind.

"They were identified and unrelenting pressure was mounted on the attackers immediately, which led to the recovery of the snatched AK47 weapon and arrest of 5 persons," he added. According to the police, during the interrogation of the accused persons, a country made 315 bore pistol along with 5 live cartridges of 315 bore were also recovered from them.

Sternest measures are being adopted to arrest three more persons who participated in the crime, police said. (ANI)

