Moderate fog predicted for Delhi, air quality remains 'very poor'

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted "moderate fog" for the national capital on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 10:00 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 10:00 IST
Visual from Rohtak Road at Mundka in New Delhi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted "moderate fog" for the national capital on Wednesday. The maximum temperature recorded yesterday was 28.4 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 9.8 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, a thick layer of fog enveloped parts of Delhi this morning including GT Karnal Road and the Ghazipur area. The overall air quality was recorded at 367 in Delhi at around 9:00 am today.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe. Yesterday, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) predicted "very poor" air quality in parts of the national capital for two days.

'Very Poor' AQI indicates ambient concentration values of air pollutants are very high and their likely health impacts include respiratory illness on prolonged exposure while the 'Severe' category air affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases. (ANI)

