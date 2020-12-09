Maha: Bison strays into residential area in Pune

A gaur (Indian bison) strayed into a residential area in Maharashtra's Pune city on Wednesday morning, causing panic among residents, a forest official said. Some locals spotted the animal in Mahatma residential society in the plush Kothrud area and alerted the forest department, he said.

A team of forest personnel was rushed to the spot and police personnel were also deployed in the area to control the crowd which came out to see the gaur, also called as the Indian bison. Prima facie, the animal is suspected to have ventured into the residential society from Mulshi forest area located nearby, Divisional Conservator of Forests Rahul Patil said.

''We have sent a team of forest officials to the area. The animal will be tranquilised and later released in the forest,'' he added.

The Indian bison has been listed as 'vulnerable' on the IUCN Red List since 1986.