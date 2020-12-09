Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmers' protest: Govt's 6th round of meeting with farm leaders cancelled

The government has cancelled its crucial sixth round of talks with 40 protesting farmers unions that was scheduled on Wednesday as farm leaders declined to participate, after a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday night failed to break the deadlock.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 11:29 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 11:14 IST
Farmers' protest: Govt's 6th round of meeting with farm leaders cancelled
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The government has cancelled its crucial sixth round of talks with 40 protesting farmers' unions that was scheduled on Wednesday as farm leaders declined to participate, after a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday night failed to break the deadlock. ''Today's meeting with farmer unions' leaders has been cancelled,'' a Union Agriculture Ministry's spokesperson told PTI. There was no official confirmation whether the government has sent a written proposal to farmer unions on key amendments to some of the provisions of the three farm laws. The Home Minister' meeting on Tuesday with a select group of union leaders that included Hannan Mollah of the All India Kisan Sabha and Rakesh Tikait of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) had failed to break the ice. In the meeting, Shah had offered amendments to some of the provisions of the three farm laws in writing. But many farm leaders had said they will not attend Wednesday's meeting and that they will take a call on their next course of action after studying the government's written proposal on Wednesday.

No breakthrough has been possible in the five rounds of talks so far as the protesting farmers have stuck to their demand for the repeal of the laws despite the government's assurance to look into specific issues without abolishing the legislations. In the previous meeting on December 5, Agriculture Minister Narender Singh Tomar had assured 40 farmer union leaders that the government is open to considering ways to strengthen APMC mandis, create a level-playing field with proposed private markets, and provide a provision for approaching higher courts for dispute resolution, while asserting that procurement at minimum support price (MSP) will continue.

But the protesting farmer unions' leaders are insisting that the laws must be scrapped. On December 7, a group of 20 progressive farmers from Haryana submitted to the government a memorandum demanding that the government consider amendments as suggested by the protesting farmers unions but not repeal them.

Tomar had told these progressive farmers backing these legislations that these measures will benefit the peasantry and the agriculture sector and that the government will handle such agitations.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala CM Additional private secretary Raveendran hospitalised again after ED summons him

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayans additional private secretary CM Raveendran has been hospitalised again with post Covid related uneasiness. This is the third time he is admitted to the hospital after Enforcement Directorate ED summon...

INSIGHT-Saving the City: London's finance district plots reboot as COVID compounds Brexit

For fintech entrepreneur Lewis Liu, no other city on earth could compare to London. Chinese-born and New York-bred, the CEO and co-founder of Eigen Technologies had always dreamed of setting up business in the Square Mile, the historic hear...

Policy intervention needed to bring smartphones to 300 mn 2G phone users: Mukesh Ambani

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday pitched for policy interventions to bring smartphones to 300 million 2G phone users in India so that they can also benefit from digital transformations. Speaking at the inaugural session of India Mobile ...

MGM to leverage AWS cloud services to reinvent its media supply chain

Leading entertainment company Metro Goldwyn Mayer MGM has partnered with Amazons cloud arm AmazonWeb Services AWS to reimagine its core media supply chain and enterprise-wide media distribution platform, the latter announced on Monday.The m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020