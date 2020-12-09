Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over ground worker hurls grenade in J-K's Baramulla injuring civilians

An over ground worker hurled a grenade in Baramulla's Singhpora when a security convoy was passing through national highway injuring at least four civilians, police said on Wednesday.

ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 09-12-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 14:11 IST
Over ground worker hurls grenade in J-K's Baramulla injuring civilians
Vijay Kumar, IGP, Kashmir Zone (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

An over ground worker hurled a grenade in Baramulla's Singhpora when a security convoy was passing through national highway injuring at least four civilians, police said on Wednesday.

"An over ground worker hurled a grenade in Singhpora in Pattam, when security convoy was passing through national highway. Four to five civilians were injured. All of them are stable at the hospital. We are finding out the outfit behind this, they will be arrested soon," Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Zone told ANI.

Earlier today, Jammu and Kashmir Police said that three civilians were injured in a grenade attack in Pattan town of Baramulla district, and all the injured people were shifted to a hospital in Pattan. (ANI)

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Will take COVID-19 vaccine; safety, efficacy not a concern: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

A certain section of people may be hesitant to take COVID-19 vaccine but not biotechnology industry veteran Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, who said on Wednesday she will get vaccinated though its durability is not known as of now. The Executive Chair...

Odisha reports 386 fresh COVID-19 cases, 5 fatalities

Odishas COVID-19 caseload climbed to 3,22,299 on Wednesday after 386 people tested positive for the virus, while five fresh fatalities pushed the coastal states coronavirus death toll to 1,789, a health department official said. The fresh c...

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei raises USD 7 mn funding for new venture

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has raised USD 7 million about Rs 51.4 crore in seed financing to start a new venture that will be unveiled early next year. Pei had co-founded OnePlus, which now ranks among premium smartphone companies, in 2013...

Delhi: EOW arrests International Hawala Kingpin for criminal conspiracy

The Economic Offences Wing, Delhi Police has arrested an International Hawala Kingpin and mastermind of incorporating and operating several shell entities across several countries for cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy.The accused ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020