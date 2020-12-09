Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bison strays into residential area in Pune; dies after rescue

However, the bison later died, Patil said, adding that they are looking into the exact cause of the animals death.The death is not because of injuries, but it could be because of high stress and an increase in body temperature of the animal, he said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 09-12-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 16:43 IST
Bison strays into residential area in Pune; dies after rescue

A gaur (Indian bison) strayed into a residential area in Maharashtra's Pune city on Wednesday morning, triggering panic among residents, and died after being captured by a forest team, officials said. Divisional Conservator of Forests Rahul Patil said the animal may have died because of stress or rise in the body temperature, but they are trying to ascertain the exact cause of the death.

The gaur, also called as the Indian bison, has been listed as 'vulnerable' on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's (IUCN) Red List since 1986. Around 7.30 am, some locals spotted the animal in Mahatma residential society in the plush Kothrud area here and alerted the forest department, he said.

Prima facie, the animal was suspected to have ventured into the residential society from Mulshi forest area located nearby, Patil said. A team of forest personnel was rushed to the spot and police personnel were also deployed in the area to control the crowd which came out to see the gaur.

''The forest team used tranquilisers and managed to rescue the bison around 1 pm,'' another forest official said, adding that the animal had some injuries on its mouth and it will be given medical aid before being released into a forest. However, the bison later died, Patil said, adding that they are looking into the exact cause of the animal's death.

''The death is not because of injuries, but it could be because of high stress and an increase in body temperature of the animal,'' he said. In a similar incident in May this year, a bison strayed into a locality in Karnataka's Mangaluru city. The animal was tranquilised and it later died.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China orders removal of 105 apps, including TripAdvisor

Companies including the Chinese arm of TripAdvisor Inc. have been ordered by regulators to overhaul their mobile phone apps in what the Chinese government said is a crackdown on pornography and other improper content. The National Cyberspac...

Sonakshi Sinha extends birthday wishes to father with family portrait

As veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha on Wednesday rings in his 75th milestone birthday, daughter Sonakshi Sinha shared an adorable family picture to extend greeting on the platinum celebration. The Dabangg star took to Instagram and shared a p...

Uyghur body to hold protest against China on International Human Rights Day

A pro-Uyghur body named East Turkistan National Awakening Movement is set to hold protests in various countries around the world on International Human Rights Day on December 10 to raise awareness about the ongoing human rights issues in Ch...

Conservationists trying to save Kenyan giraffes stranded on flooding island

Conservationists are working to rescue giraffes stranded on an island in Lake Boringo in western Kenya after heavy rains led to the flooding of their rangeland habitat, threatening the animals with drowning. Relentless rains have increased ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020