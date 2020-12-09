Left Menu
New farm laws meant for welfare of farmers: U'khand BJP chief

The Uttarakhand BJP on Wednesday accused opposition parties of instigating farmers against the Centre for political gains and said the new agri laws were meant for the welfare of the farming community. Meant for the welfare of farmers, the new laws will revolutionise their economy, he said.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 09-12-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 18:33 IST
The Uttarakhand BJP on Wednesday accused opposition parties of instigating farmers against the Centre for political gains and said the new agri laws were meant for the welfare of the farming community. Pradesh BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat said the MSP regime will continue, the monopoly of middlemen will come to an end and farmers will have the freedom of selling their produce in the market of their choice.

''Instead of farmers, it is the opposition parties that are agitating against the new farm laws. They are provoking farmers by spreading lies among them for their own political gains,'' Bhagat said. ''Meant for the welfare of farmers, the new laws will revolutionise their economy,'' he said. Bhagat said ''no government in the past cared as much for farmers as the Narendra Modi government''. Under the Modi government, he said, the budgetary allocation for the agriculture sector rose to 1.34 lakh crore from just Rs 12,000 crore during UPA.

Also, no previous government had spent Rs 75,000 crore over farmers in just one year, he claimed. Under PM Kisan Yojana, Rs 92,000 crore has already been credited into the accounts of farmers through DBT mode and a package of Rs 1 lakh crore has been sanctioned by the Centre for the creation of agricultural infrastructure, the BJP leader said.

