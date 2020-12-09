Left Menu
Chennai man falls in open manhole, dies

A 56-year-old man died in Tamil Nadu's Chennai on Wednesday after falling into a manhole, which was left open due to waterlogging on the road.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 09-12-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 19:41 IST
A visual from the incident spot in Chennai on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A 56-year-old man died in Tamil Nadu's Chennai on Wednesday after falling into a manhole, which was left open due to waterlogging on the road.

According to the officials, the man identified as Narasiman was a driver from Kodambakkam area. He was walking near Kodambakkam bridge when he fell into a manhole, which was left open due to waterlogging in the area due to recent rain.

While a preliminary investigation is being conducted to identify the nature of death, the corporation suspects the man suffered a heart attack at the time of the incident. (ANI)

