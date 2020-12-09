Crackdown against criminal elements continues in Haryana

To tighten the noose on criminals across the state, Haryana Police arrested 11 dreaded criminals over the period of 10 days along with a gang of five, police said on Wednesday. The following criminals included three most wanted and rewarded criminals, four involved in heinous crimes, four dreaded criminals involved in highway robberies, besides a gang of five inter-state robbers were arrested while they were hatching a conspiracy to commit dacoity at a petrol pump, police said.

The Police have also recovered a huge cache of illegal arms from them including 19 pistols, over 100 cartridges, and two magazines. Disclosing the information, Director General of Police (DGP) Haryana Manoj Yadava said that our field units including Special Task Force (STF) staged a massive crackdown on dreaded criminals while maintaining law and order across the state. Our teams are working extensively to prevent unlawful activities to ensure the safety and security of citizens across the state.

Divulging the details, DGP said Police in Gurugram has nabbed four dreaded criminals involved in highway robberies at gunpoint near the Rajasthan border following a brief encounter. More than 15 cases of robbery, dacoity, and murder attempt have been registered against them in Haryana and Rajasthan. Four illegal pistols and cartridges were recovered from them. The arrested accused were identified as Govind, Maman, Mohit, and Rohit. "In Kurukshetra, an STF arrested three accused including a most wanted criminal identified as Vicky alias Lala. Police also seized five illegal pistols and 27 cartridges from them. The other two were identified as Bunty and Aman. There are nearly 10 cases registered against Vicky, who also carries a reward of Rs 25000 on his arrest," he said.

Police have also arrested a most wanted Ankit carrying a reward of Rs One lakh from Jind district. Cases pertaining to murder, attempt to murder, and violation of the Arms Act were registered against him in Rohtak, Jhajjar, and Gurugram. He was nabbed by a police team after getting input about suspect presence along with illegal weapons. In a joint operation by STF Sonipat and Gurugram, three accused including a most wanted Sohit alias Rancho carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 were nabbed from Sonipat after a brief exchange of fire. Four pistols and 13 cartridges recovered from them. A life convict, who jumped parole in a murder case that he committed in 2006, was also arrested from Sonipat. He also carries a reward of Rs 25000 on his head.

In Kaithal district too, five members of an interstate robber's gang were arrested for hatching conspiracy to commit dacoity at a petrol pump. Five illegal pistols and 51 cartridges also recovered from them. All were found involved in several cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, threat to kill, and snatching registered at different police stations in Haryana and Punjab," the DGP said. (ANI)