Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi reports 2,463 new Covid-19 cases

As many as 2,463 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours, according to Delhi state health bulletin, on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 21:33 IST
Delhi reports 2,463 new Covid-19 cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 2,463 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours, according to Delhi state health bulletin, on Wednesday. With this, 5,99,575 cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported so far including 20,546 active cases.

A total of 4,177 people recovered from the infection within 24 hours pushing the total recoveries in the Union Territory to 5,69,216. However, the death toll related to the deadly pathogen has touched 9,813 with 50 fatalities reported today.

On December 2, the COVID-19 positivity rate in Delhi dropped below seven per cent, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, adding that it was expected to dip further beyond five per cent in the next few days. (ANI)

Also Read: Delhi fatality per million least among 4 metro cities: Satyendar Jain

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt committed to make city a global start-up hub: Kejriwal

Asserting that his government is committed to make Delhi a global start-up hub, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said they were at an advanced stage of rolling out a new start-up policy to provide a range of provisions to promote...

Slovakia orders schools, most shops to shut from Dec 21 as COVID-19 cases rise

Slovakia ordered schools and most shops closed for at least three weeks from Dec. 21 as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise, Health Minister Marek Krajci said on Wednesday.The central European country also ordered outside seating...

ICC prosecutor drops probe into alleged UK war crimes in Iraq -statement

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on Wednesday said she was dropping a preliminary probe into alleged war crimes by British troops in Iraq, even though she found a reasonable basis to believe they committed atrocities.The p...

PM Modi to hold virtual summit with Uzbek President Mirziyoyev on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will hold a virtual summit on Friday during which they will discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral ties, besides exchanging views on regional and global issues, the Minis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020