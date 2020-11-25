Left Menu
Amid a spike in coronavirus cases and deaths in the city, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday claimed the national capital reported the "least fatality" per million population among the four metro cities in the country. Jain on Tuesday claimed the national capital reported the "least" fatality ratio among major cities in the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 22:18 IST
Delhi fatality per million least among 4 metro cities: Satyendar Jain

Amid a spike in coronavirus cases and deaths in the city, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday claimed the national capital reported the "least fatality" per million population among the four metro cities in the country. He also asserted that the AAP government will do its best to save every life. "Delhi has least fatality per million amongst all 4 metro cities in India. There are 860 deaths per million in Mumbai, in Kolkata 562, in Chennai 538 whereas in Delhi 435 deaths per million. We will do our best to save each and every life," he tweeted along with a list.

The list shared also included cities like Yanam, Pune, Nagpur, Sangli, Raigad, Satara, Puducherry, and Thane -- all having fatality per million more than Delhi. Leh had deaths per million equal to Delhi, while Kohlapur (430) and Bengaluru Urban (426), also mentioned in the list, had fatalities per million lower than Delhi. The list, however, did not mention any source. On Tuesday, the national capital recorded over 100 COVID-19 deaths for the fifth consecutive day, and the death rate stood at 1.89 per cent.

A total of 109 fatalities were recorded on Tuesday, as against 121 on Monday.This is the seventh time in the last 13 days that the daily number of deaths has crossed the 100-mark. Authorities reported 121 deaths on Monday, 121 on Sunday, 111 on Saturday, 118 on Friday,131 on November 18, the highest till date, and 104 fatalities on November 12.

The active cases tally on Tuesday stood at 38,501, as compared to 37,329 on Monday. Jain on Tuesday claimed the national capital reported the "least" fatality ratio among major cities in the country. He had also said that the rapid addition of ICU beds and other medical facilities have helped the Delhi government in keeping the fatality ratio low.

Case fatality ratio is the proportion of deaths due to a disease and total numbers diagnosed with it over a period of time..

