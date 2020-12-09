Cumulative COVID-19 positivity rate following a downward trajectory: Healthy ministry

The cumulative positivity rate of COVID-19 is following a downward trajectory at present, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. The ministry said in a statement, "Cumulative national positivity rate stands at 6.50 pc today. Daily positivity rate is just 3.14 pc. Higher volumes of testing eventually lead to low positivity rate."

With 32,080 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total coronavirus cases have risen to 97,35,850, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. 75.11 pc of the new cases are from 10 States and UTs, the ministry added.

According to the health ministry, Maharashtra reported 53 deaths and 6,365 discharges of COVID-19 cases. Karnataka reported 1,279 new cases, 3,218 discharges and 20 deaths of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, according to the State health department.

Andhra Pradesh reported 618 cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases in the State to 8,73,457, as per State Health Department Tamil Nadu reported 1,232 new cases, 1,315 discharges, and 14 deaths, according to the health bulletin issued by the Government of Tamil Nadu.

4,875 new COVID-19 cases and 4,647 recoveries were reported in Kerala today. The total numbers of active cases and recovered cases are 59,923 and 5,86,998. Delhi reported 2,463 new COVID-19 cases, 4,177 recoveries and 50 deaths, according to the health bulletin issued by the Government of Delhi.

According to the health ministry, Himachal Pradesh has reported 318 active cases and 14 deaths of COVID-19. With this, the government of Himachal Pradesh has declared two new containment zones in Una and Haroli districts. On December 8, Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary of the Union Health Ministry said Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, West Bengal and Delhi contribute 54 per cent of the total active cases in the country. (ANI)