Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra Pradesh reports 618 new COVID-19 cases

Andhra Pradesh reports 618 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, on Wednesday.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 09-12-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 23:08 IST
Andhra Pradesh reports 618 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh reports 618 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, on Wednesday. As per the State Health Department, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has touched 8,73,457.

3 deaths were reported during the same period of time with one each in Krishna, Nellore, and West Godavari districts taking the total death toll to 7045. The media bulletin released by AP state COVID nodal officer added that 785 persons have recovered from the deadly virus making the total recovered cases reach 8,61,153.

In the last 24 hours, 61038 samples are tested in AP out of which 5259 are active. (ANI)

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

PIL for regulating techfin firms like FB, Google, Amazon; HC seeks Centre, RBI stand

Roche joins Moderna to include antibody test in COVID-19 vaccine trial

UAE's ADNOC awards Occidental onshore exploration concession

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU drug regulator to use UK data on adverse effects in assessment of Pfizer vaccine

The European Union drug regulator will use data from Britain and other countries outside the EU on the safety of Pfizer-BioNTechs COVID-19 vaccine before deciding whether to approve it, it said in a statement on Wednesday.Britains medicine ...

146 fresh coronavirus cases detected in Assam

Assams COVID-19 tally went up to 2,14,165 on Wednesday after 146 fresh cases of infection were detected from various parts of the state, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The death toll increased to 998 with one m...

Canada approves Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, first shots expected next week

Canada on Wednesday approved its first COVID-19 vaccine, clearing the way for doses of the Pfizer Inc shots to be delivered and administered across the country as soon as next week. Canada is the third country after Britain and Bahrain to g...

Delhi BJP files complaint with police against AAP leaders Sisodia, Pathak

The BJPs Delhi unit on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the police against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP leader Durgesh Pathak, alleging a conspiracy to kill leaders of the party-ruled municipal corporations. Pathak, in a st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020