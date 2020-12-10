Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Activist Trupti Desai detained on way to Shirdi

Police detained social activist Trupti Desai and some other members of her outfit at Ahmednagar in Maharashtra on Thursday while they were going to Shirdi to remove boards put up outside the Saibaba temple asking devotees to dress in a civilised manner.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 10-12-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 13:44 IST
Maha: Activist Trupti Desai detained on way to Shirdi

Police detained social activist Trupti Desai and some other members of her outfit at Ahmednagar in Maharashtra on Thursday while they were going to Shirdi to remove boards put up outside the Saibaba temple asking devotees to dress in a ''civilised'' manner. Desai had earlier warned that if the boards carrying the contentious message were not removed, she and other activists would go to Shirdi and take them down themselves on December 10.

On Tuesday, sub-divisional magistrate (Shirdi area) Govind Shinde, citing law and order situation, issued a notice to Desai, asking her not to enter Shirdi in Ahmedanagar district from December 8 midnight to December 11 midnight. However, defying the notice, Desai along with 20 other members of her outfit 'Bhumata Brigade' left from Pune on Thursday morning to go to Shirdi to remove the boards at the Saibaba temple there.

''We detained Desai along with 15 to 16 members of the outfit near Supa village on Pune-Ahmednagar highway under section 68 of the Bombay Police Act,'' Ahmednagar Superintendent of Police Manoj Patil said. The Saibaba temple trust recently put up boards outside the temple premises, appealing to devotees to be dressed in a ''civilised'' manner or as per ''Indian culture''.

The trust officials said they had received complaints that some people come to the shrine in ''objectionable'' clothes. A senior official from the trust, however, had clarified they have not imposed any dress code ondevotees and the message was just an appeal.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China stocks end flat as lending data offsets index exclusion decision

Chinese shares closed flat on Thursday as better-than-expected bank lending data countered a decision by SP Dow Jones Indices to remove some Chinese companies including Hikvision from its products. The blue-chip CSI300 index was unchanged ...

What can be more beautiful, sacred than having a new Parliament inspire us when India celebrates 75th year of freedom: PM Modi.

What can be more beautiful, sacred than having a new Parliament inspire us when India celebrates 75th year of freedom PM Modi....

China revokes visa exemptions for U.S. diplomat passport holders visiting Hong Kong, Macau

China is revoking visa exemption treatment for United States diplomat passport holders visiting Hong Kong and Macau, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a news conference in Beijing on Thursday.China will also implemen...

New Google Search feature provides information on authorized COVID-19 vaccines

Google has introduced a new feature on Search to keep harmful misinformation off its platform and provide quality, timely information on COVID-19 vaccines.When people lookup information for COVID-19 vaccines, Google Search will surface a li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020