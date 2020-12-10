'Last date for submission of Haj forms extended till January 10'

The last date for submission of forms for Haj 2021 has been extended till January 10, 2021, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi announced on Thursday. During a meeting with the Haj Committee in Mumbai to discuss the preparations and registrations for Haj 2021, Naqvi lauded the committee for making the registration process "100 per cent" digital, in turn making India the first country to do so.

"I would like to congratulate you for making the registration process online completely," he said, adding 43,000 applications have been received till now digitally. "As many as 80 per cent was done on website and 20 per cent on the mobile application. I think India has become the first country to have made 100 per cent digital applications for Haj 2021." He further said that there was a mandatory COVID protocol set for pilgrims going for Haj who "will have to get tested 74 hours beforehand."

"We have intimated the Health Ministry about our requirement for the COVID vaccines (if a candidate is cleared) for our pilgrims," he said.