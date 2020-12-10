Farmers' stir: Raut takes dig at Danve, NCP seeks his ouster

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday took a dig at Union minister Raosaheb Danve over his ''China and Pakistan behind farmers' protest'' claim, saying if is true, then the Centre should teach a lesson to the neighbouring countries. The NCP also lashed out at Danve and said he should resign if his comment is not the central government's position on the issue.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders since November 26, demanding a repeal of the new farm laws, which they say will lead to dismantling of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) mechanism and mandis that ensure earning. The government has been defending these laws, saying they will benefit farmers in the long run and raise their incomes.

Union minister Danve on Wednesday claimed that China and Pakistan were behind the ongoing protests by farmers. Talking to reporters here, Raut said, ''The Shiv Sena takes this statement of the Union minister seriously...now, it is the responsibility of the central government to teach the two neighbouring countries a lesson.'' He said the Shiv Sena was ''thankful'' to Danve for highlighting an important issue.

''Lakhs of farmers are at the Singhu border, adamant on their demands. If the government wished early resolution of the standoff, it could have found a solution,'' Raut said. The Rajya Sabha member further said problems faced by farmers in the entire country are similar.

''If the BJP-led government at the Centre wants agriculture reforms, first implement them in states ruled by the party. If successful, rest of the country will follow,'' he said. Some years ago, the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Act was repealed in Bihar.

In reference to that, Raut said, ''According to my information, the price of food grains is Rs 900 in Bihar and Rs 1,500 in Punjab.'' ''Should farmers from Bihar go to Punjab to sell their crop?'' he asked. Maharashtra minister and NCP's national spokesperson Nawab Malik in a video message hit out at the Union minister's remark and said, ''The government should clarify whether this is the government's position or that of Danve saheb.'' ''If it is the government's position why is then (Union Agriculture Minister) Narendra Singh Tomar ji holding meetings with farmers? Why did (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah ji met them and is holding discussions?'' he asked.

The NCP leader said Danve should immediately resign if what he said is not the government's position. ''He should be sacked, if he is not resigning on his own. Danve has insulted farmers with his comments,'' he said.

NCP's chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase described Danves comments as ''absolutely shameful''. ''The NCP demands that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should immediately sack Danve,'' he added.

Tapase said cultivators have sought inspiration for their protest against the ''draconian and anti-farmer'' agriculture laws from the civil disobedience movement called by Mahatma Gandhi in 1930 to oppose Britishers. He noted that despite several rounds of discussions between the Centre and farmers, no concrete decision has been taken yet.

''The government has shown its blatant indifference to the plight of farmers by categorically stating that there will be no rollback of the new farm laws,'' he said. The government should learn from history, where dictatorial regimes have been overthrown by agrarian revolutions across the world, Tapase added.

NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto said the Union minister should be reprimanded for ''rumour-mongering'' if there is no truth in his claims. ''Our Defence Minister must take immediate cognisance of #RaosahebDanve's statement & ask him to help our country counter this threat from #China & #Pakistan by providing information known to him.

''But if there is no truth in his claims, he should be reprimanded for rumour mongering,'' Crasto tweeted..