3 die, 2 injured in car mishap in Noida

Three members of a family died in a car accident at sector 49 in Noida on Wednesday while two others suffered injuries and are undergoing treatment, police said on Thursday.

ANI | Noida (Uttar Pradesh)/New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 17:22 IST
Represantative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Three members of a family died in a car accident at sector 49 in Noida on Wednesday while two others suffered injuries and are undergoing treatment, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred when five people were returning from a function and the driver lost control and the car fell into the drain in Salarpur area of Noida.

"After the accident, all 5 members were admitted to a private hospital by locals where two of them were declared brought dead and one succumbed to injury during treatment on Thursday morning," the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajesh S said. All the three deceased have been sent for post-mortem. The investigation is on, police added. (ANI)

