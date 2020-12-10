Left Menu
Focus on saving planet's most precious resource at India Water Impact Summit 2020

The Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Centre for Ganga River Basin Management and Studies (cGanga) on Thursday organised the fifth India Water Impact Summit 2020, which discussed water-related issues and steps taken to save the planet's most precious resource.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 20:55 IST
NMCG organises 5th India Water Impact Summit 2020. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Centre for Ganga River Basin Management and Studies (cGanga) on Thursday organised the fifth India Water Impact Summit 2020, which discussed water-related issues and steps taken to save the planet's most precious resource. The event was inaugurated by Ratan Lal Kataria, Minister of State for Jal Shakti. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Jal Shakti Minister, joined the event virtually and shared his thoughts.

India Water Impact Summit theme was based on the concept of "Arth Ganga", river conservation synchronised development. According to an official statement, the summit was aimed at discussing and disseminating the need for and modalities of embracing "Arth Ganga" in sectors that are interwoven with river conservation.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the summit was held virtually with a focus to host multi-country dialogue to build up India's international collaborations in water sector. Experts from the UK, USA, Norway and other European countries participated in the event, the statement said. "The villages which are situated near the Ganges should receive an enhancement and keeping that in mind, we have started an initiative in the name of 'Arth Ganga' where with the help of economic activities we can bring the change. Ganga's improving biodiversity has helped in saving Gangetic dolphins and other animal's preservation," said Rattan Lal Kataria, MoS, Jal Shakti Ministry

"The primary purpose of this particular conference is to have comprehensive analysis and review of river rejuvenation and local river. We are deliberating about Arth Ganga in the conference i.e., how river conservation synchronised development can take place," Rajiv Ranjan Mishra said, National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), Director-General. Regarding water security, NMCG Rajiv Ranjan Mishra said, "We are using our Namami Gange social media channels as well as from the IT system also and some of our partner institutions are also networking with it, so that it can reach a maximum number of people."

The 5th India Water Impact Summit will be held from December 10 to 15. (ANI)

