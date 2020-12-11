Left Menu
4,470 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths reported in Kerala

As many as 4,470 new COVID-19 cases and 4,847 recoveries were reported in Kerala on Thursday, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 59,517, the state health department informed.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 11-12-2020 08:26 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 08:26 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 4,470 new COVID-19 cases and 4,847 recoveries were reported in Kerala on Thursday, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 59,517, the state health department informed. The death toll in the state currently stands at 2,533, including 26 in the last 24 hours.

As many as 52,769 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, while the test positivity rate is 8.47 per cent. So far, a total of 68,08,399 samples have been sent for testing. The total number of recoveries now stands at 5,91,845. About 3,16,491 people are currently under isolation in various districts of the state.

Two places were declared hotspots today and one was excluded. With this, the total number of COVID-19 hotspots in the state stands at 441. (ANI)

