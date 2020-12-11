Left Menu
There is too much bureaucracy, laments P Chidambaram

Taking a veiled dig at NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant's reported comments on the issue of democracy, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday said there is too much "bureaucracy" in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2020 11:34 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 11:34 IST
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Taking a veiled dig at NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant's reported comments on the issue of democracy, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday said there is too much "bureaucracy" in the country. "There is too much democracy, laments a senior bureaucrat. There is too much bureaucracy, says an anguished democrat," said Chidambaram in a tweet.

In a series of tweets, he slammed the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government for making a law on 'love jihad' and asserted that the foundation of a new Parliament building was laid on the 'ruins of a liberal democracy'. "The foundation for a new Parliament building was laid on the ruins of a liberal democracy," said tweeted lead by tweet demanding 'Nobel Prizes' for UP government in the field of Literature (fiction) and Peace.

"UP's creativity deserves two Nobel Prizes -- for Literature (fiction) and Peace," he tweeted. "UP is the most creative state in law-making and in the application of the law. Who else could have invented a crime called 'love jihad'?" the Congress leader asked in another tweet.

Chidambaram alleged that Yogi Adityanath-led state government is misusing the new law. "UP is more creative in the application of the law. Look at three examples: a) an FIR is filed without any complaint; b) an FIR is immediately followed by a non-bailable warrant and a threat to seize the property; and c) an arrest is made without an FIR," said the senior politician. (ANI)

