Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two Delhi Police officers overseeing security at Singhu test positive for COVID-19

Two senior Delhi Police officers heading security arrangements at Singhu border where thousands of farmers have been camping for two weeks have tested positive for COVID-19, an officer said said on Friday. Both of them are currently in isolation, a senior police officer said.Thousands of farmers agitating against the centres new agri laws have been camping at multiple border points for two weeks.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2020 12:25 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 11:58 IST
Two Delhi Police officers overseeing security at Singhu test positive for COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two senior Delhi Police officers heading security arrangements at Singhu border where thousands of farmers have been camping for two weeks have tested positive for COVID-19, an officer said on Friday. Both the DCP-rank officers are in isolation, he said. Hundreds of police personnel have been deployed at the Singhu border point to prevent the protesters, demanding a rollback of the new farm laws, from entering the national capital. ''Two senior police officers deployed at Singhu border tested positive for coronavirus a few days ago. Both of them are currently in isolation,'' a senior police officer said.

Thousands of farmers agitating against the center''s new agri laws have been camping at multiple border points for two weeks. On Thursday, they threatened to intensify their agitation with a plan to block railway tracks if their demands are not met soon. The announcement came on a day Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said it was not proper to announce the next stage of agitation when talks were continuing and urged the unions to return to the discussion table.

The farmers claim the new agri laws are aimed at benefitting corporates by weakening the mandi system and the minimum support price (MSP) regime for procurement of farm produce.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU leaders strike deal on tougher 2030 climate target

European Union leaders on Friday reached a deal on a more ambitious target to cut greenhouse gas emissions this decade, European Council President Charles Michel said, after all-night talks on the goal at a summit he chaired.Europe is the l...

Bring Mangaluru Railway network under SWR: KCCI

The Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry KCCI has requested Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to hand over the Mangaluru railway region to the South Western Railway SWR. In a letter to the Union Minister, KCCI president Issac Vas said the ov...

Britain wants a Brexit trade deal but will survive no matter what, minister says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to get a Brexit trade deal and there is a still a chance of getting one but he will not back down on the two main outstanding issues, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said on Friday.Still, I think, ...

Hina Nagarajan to take over as USL's Managing Director and CEO

United Spirits Ltd USL has said that Hina Nagarajan, currently Managing Director for its Africa regional markets, will be the CEO designate from April 1 next year. From July 1, she will take over as Managing Director and CEO of USL and also...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020