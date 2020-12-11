Left Menu
Development News Edition

Another group of Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee members heading towards Delhi from Punjab

Another group comprising members of Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee proceeded from Amritsar on Friday to join the farmers' protest in Delhi against the new agriculture laws.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 11-12-2020 12:29 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 12:29 IST
Another group of Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee members heading towards Delhi from Punjab
Visual from Amritsar. Image Credit: ANI

Another group comprising members of Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee proceeded from Amritsar on Friday to join the farmers' protest in Delhi against the new agriculture laws. "Around 700 tractor trolleys and along with other vehicles are moving towards Delhi's Kundli border. Around 50,000 farmers will go to the Kundli border. Today, we will cross the Shambhu border in Punjab. Later, we will stay in Haryana during the night. The next morning we will move towards the Kundli border," SS Pandher, Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee told ANI.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. After rejecting the Centre's proposals to make amendments in the recently enacted farm laws, against which the farmers are protesting, the agitating leaders on Thursday said that they would intensify their agitation by blocking railway tracks to put pressure on the government to repeal the three Acts. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU leaders strike deal on tougher 2030 climate target

European Union leaders on Friday reached a deal on a more ambitious target to cut greenhouse gas emissions this decade, European Council President Charles Michel said, after all-night talks on the goal at a summit he chaired.Europe is the l...

Bring Mangaluru Railway network under SWR: KCCI

The Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry KCCI has requested Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to hand over the Mangaluru railway region to the South Western Railway SWR. In a letter to the Union Minister, KCCI president Issac Vas said the ov...

Britain wants a Brexit trade deal but will survive no matter what, minister says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to get a Brexit trade deal and there is a still a chance of getting one but he will not back down on the two main outstanding issues, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said on Friday.Still, I think, ...

Hina Nagarajan to take over as USL's Managing Director and CEO

United Spirits Ltd USL has said that Hina Nagarajan, currently Managing Director for its Africa regional markets, will be the CEO designate from April 1 next year. From July 1, she will take over as Managing Director and CEO of USL and also...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020