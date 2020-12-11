Left Menu
Chhattisgarh: ITBP train local archers in Naxal hit area

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police, (ITBP) has been imparting training to local Archers in Naxal-affected Kondagaon District of Chhattisgarh.

ANI | Kondagaon (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 11-12-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 15:19 IST
Chhattisgarh: ITBP train local archers in Naxal hit area
41st Battalion ITBP Kondagaon trained local Archers. (Phot/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police, (ITBP) has been imparting training to local Archers in Naxal-affected Kondagaon District of Chhattisgarh. Kumari Ramita Sori, an Archer from Kondagaon District said "I have been practicing and competing in Archery for the last three years. 41st Battalion ITBP team is giving coaching of Archery to us. As of now, I have won 3 gold and 7 silver medals in State and won 2 silver and a bronze medal in the year 2018 in Nationals. I want to further excel in Archery."

Daksha Yadav from the 41st Battalion ITBP Archery coaching has won 9 gold, 2 silver and a bronze medal at a State level and a silver medal at Nationals. Moreover, Daksha is practicing for the last three years and stood fourth in this year's CBSE national Archery competition.

"I am practicing here for the past three years. ITBP is giving training to us. We practice day and night. I have won gold in the state and participated in nationals. I want to go ahead further in Archery", said Mukesh Korram another Archer. Head Constable Trilochan Mohanta, Archery Coach of 41st Battalion ITBP Kondagaon trained 75 local children in the past 5 years, these children have won 38 Gold, 64 Silver and 40 Bronze Medals and other 178 state-level medals.

