Left Menu
Development News Edition

ITBP trains local children in Naxal-hit Kondagaon district in archery

To equip the local children in sporting activities in the Naxal-affected areas of Kondagaon district in Chhattisgarh, the personnel of the 41st Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have trained them in archery for the past five years, an official said here on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 16:31 IST
ITBP trains local children in Naxal-hit Kondagaon district in archery
Trainee Archers. Image Credit: ANI

To equip the local children in sporting activities in the Naxal-affected areas of Kondagaon district in Chhattisgarh, the personnel of the 41st Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have trained them in archery for the past five years, an official said here on Friday. "ITBP Kondagaon trained 75 local children since the year 2016 and in the past five years. These children have won 38 gold, 64 silver and 40 bronze medals and other 178 state level medals," said archery coach and head constable Trilochan Mohanta of 41st Battalion.

Kumari Ramita Suri who is a trainee archer said, "I have won three gold, seven silver medals in the state level and two silver, one bronze in national level 2018." "ITBP is providing us training in the morning and in the evening. I have won one gold medals and I want to continue the training," said another archer Mukesh Kuram who was practising for three years. (ANI)

Also Read: C'garh: Two women Naxals surrender in Kondagaon district

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Heathrow to shut a terminal for a year as passenger numbers drop 88%

Britains Heathrow Airport, which during the pandemic has lost its crown as the busiest airport in Europe, posted an 88 fall in passenger numbers in November and said one of its terminals would stay shut until the end of next year. The pande...

Coach: Leipzig forward Hwang felt 'almost dead' with virus

South Korea forward Hwang Hee-chan felt almost dead for a week when he was infected with the coronavirus, Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann said FridayHwang tested positive last month after returning to Germany from the South Korean national ...

U.N. says any planned relocation of Eritrean refugees 'absolutely unacceptable'

The United Nations refugee agency said on Friday that any planned relocation of Eritrean refugees to Ethiopias Tigray region was absolutely unacceptable.These are indeed disturbing reports that we are receiving as well, Babar Baloch, spokes...

MMTP-PAMP sets up hallmarking centres in Delhi, Tamil Nadu

Bullion refiner MMTC-PAMP on Friday announced setting up of Bureau of Indian Standard BIS-accredited hallmarking centres in the national capital as well as Tamil Nadu. These centres, under the brand name PAMP Assaying and Hallmarking Office...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020