Meghalaya CM tests COVID-19 positive
Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, has tested positive for COVID-19, on Friday.ANI | Shillong (Meghalaya) | Updated: 11-12-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 17:22 IST
Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, has tested positive for COVID-19, on Friday. "I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am under home isolation and experiencing mild symptoms. I request all those who came in contact with me in the past five days to kindly keep a watch on their health and if necessary get tested. Stay safe," CM tweeted, "
As per the Union Health Ministry, on December 11 till 8:00 a.m. IST, Meghalaya reported 46 new active cases of COVID-19 making the total active cases rise to 580. With this, the state has reported one death of COVID-19 making the total tally rise to 123. However, the new discharges are 28 making the total discharges of COVID-19 rise to 11883. On September 11, the Central Government directed the eight north-eastern states, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, and Sikkim to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission and implement stringent containment measures as these states had reported to at least 43,747 active cases. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Meghalaya
- Conrad Sangma
- Assam
- Sikkim
- Mizoram
ALSO READ
Meghalaya undertrial prisoner escapes from police car on way to hospital
Protests in Meghalaya over 'delay' in implementation of ILP
Nagaland minister expresses shock over reported proposal of Meghalaya for new land lease agreement
Meghalaya CM asks coalition partner BJP not to make allegations against govt openly
PRIME hub inaugurated in Meghalaya to provide skill-based learning to youth