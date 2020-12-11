Left Menu
Meghalaya CM tests COVID-19 positive

Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, has tested positive for COVID-19, on Friday.

ANI | Shillong (Meghalaya) | Updated: 11-12-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 17:22 IST
Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma (Photo ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, has tested positive for COVID-19, on Friday. "I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am under home isolation and experiencing mild symptoms. I request all those who came in contact with me in the past five days to kindly keep a watch on their health and if necessary get tested. Stay safe," CM tweeted, "

As per the Union Health Ministry, on December 11 till 8:00 a.m. IST, Meghalaya reported 46 new active cases of COVID-19 making the total active cases rise to 580. With this, the state has reported one death of COVID-19 making the total tally rise to 123. However, the new discharges are 28 making the total discharges of COVID-19 rise to 11883. On September 11, the Central Government directed the eight north-eastern states, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, and Sikkim to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission and implement stringent containment measures as these states had reported to at least 43,747 active cases. (ANI)

