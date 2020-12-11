US wholesale prices up 0.1% in November; food and energy up

US wholesale prices edged up 0.1 per cent in November as the cost of both food and energy were up. The increase in the producer price index, which measures inflation pressures before they reach the consumer, followed bigger gains of 0.3 per cent in October and 0.4 per cent in September, the Labour Department reported Friday.

The combination of increases left wholesale prices rising 0.8 per cent from a year ago. While still modest, it was the biggest 12-month gain since a 1.1 per cent rise in nine months, since a 1.1 per cent 12-month rise in February. The government reported Thursday that consumer prices edged up 0.2 per cent in November with consumer prices up a moderate 1.2 per cent over the past year.